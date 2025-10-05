Brevard County

Northbound crash on I-95 blocks traffic in Brevard County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 95 was shut down Sunday morning in Brevard County due to a crash near Pineda Causeway.

The crash happened at approximately 11 a.m., blocking all northbound lanes and the far-left southbound lane.

Traffic cameras showed that northbound traffic was being rerouted onto Pineda Causeway. A helicopter was seen landing in the empty northbound lanes, indicating a possibly serious incident.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure.

This is a developing story, and Channel 9 will provide further details about the crash as they become available.

