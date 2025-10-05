Northbound crash on I-95 blocks traffic in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 95 was shut down Sunday morning in Brevard County due to a crash near Pineda Causeway.

The crash happened at approximately 11 a.m., blocking all northbound lanes and the far-left southbound lane.

Traffic cameras showed that northbound traffic was being rerouted onto Pineda Causeway. A helicopter was seen landing in the empty northbound lanes, indicating a possibly serious incident.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure.

This is a developing story, and Channel 9 will provide further details about the crash as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group