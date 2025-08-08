Rescheduled Falcon 9 launch and Crew-10 return mark key SpaceX events

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The rescheduling of the Falcon 9 launch and the return of Crew-10 mark significant milestones for SpaceX and the wider space community, highlighting ongoing advancements in satellite launches and human space missions.

SpaceX has postponed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, which was scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this morning, to tomorrow at 9:18 a.m. ET.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a batch of Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites into low-Earth orbit. This mission, known as KF-02, will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

After stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will try to land on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic. SpaceX will provide a live webcast about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Additionally, Crew-10 is preparing to return from the International Space Station. They are scheduled to leave the station tonight at 6:05 p.m. ET and will safely splash down off the coast of California tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

Safe travels to the crew!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group