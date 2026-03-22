Rockledge Drive utility work to close section to traffic for three days

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A section of Rockledge Drive will close to through traffic starting Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. for utility work. The closure is expected to remain in place through the morning of Thursday, March 26.

Work on Rockledge Drive between Bouganvillea Drive and Rockledge Drive will temporarily close the road to general traffic, but residents will always have access.

Detour signs will be placed at Bouganvillea Drive and Rockledge Avenue to help drivers navigate the construction zone. Drivers must follow all posted signs and traffic controls during the work.

Pedestrians and cyclists should also stay cautious in the area. The city advised walkers and bicyclists to stay alert near the utility work site.

The Rockledge Wastewater Treatment Department is the primary point of contact for the project.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding the closure can contact the department at 321-221-7540, extension 2248.

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