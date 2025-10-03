Seven hospitalized in Cocoa with respiratory issues at waste recycling center

COCOA, Fla. — Seven people were hospitalized after experiencing respiratory problems at a waste management recycling facility on Townsend Road in Cocoa late last night.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the incident by sending a hazmat team to the site, but no hazardous materials were detected.

The status of the seven individuals hospitalized is still unknown, and the cause of their respiratory problems has not been determined.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

