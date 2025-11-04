Smoky odor caused flight from Fort Lauderdale to JFK to be diverted to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Delta Flight 305, traveling from Fort Lauderdale to New York JFK, was diverted to Melbourne on Monday after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin.

The Airbus A321 flight carrying 164 passengers, two pilots, and four flight attendants landed safely without any issues. Delta Air Lines emphasized that the safety of its customers and crew remains its highest priority.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and of our people,” said Delta Airlines in a statement. “We apologize to those who are experiencing a delay in their travel plans.”

The smoky odor was reported in Delta Flight 305’s First Class and Comfort+ cabins, prompting the crew to divert to Melbourne, the nearest airport. Upon landing, maintenance evaluated the aircraft for the odor. Passengers were reaccommodated and reached JFK.

Delta Airlines is conducting a thorough evaluation of the aircraft to ensure safety and prevent future incidents.

