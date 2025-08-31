SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — This morning, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched another set of Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:49 a.m., deploying 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. This launch is the 108th Falcon 9 mission of the year, expanding SpaceX’s growing network of internet satellites.

After successfully deploying the satellites, the Falcon 9 booster landed precisely on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. This success highlights SpaceX’s continual progress in reusing rocket parts, which helps reduce costs and makes space travel more affordable.

With today’s mission, SpaceX deployed over 1,900 Starlink satellites, progressing toward its goal of global internet coverage. It plans at least 170 launches by 2025, showcasing ambitious future plans.

