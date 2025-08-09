‘Splashdown!’: Crew-10 returns to Earth, challenges with next Falcon 9 launch

PACIFIC COAST, CA. — The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Crew-10 successfully returned to Earth on Saturday, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

“Splashdown! Crew-10 is back on Earth from the International Space Station, marking the completion of another successful flight,” said NASA acting Administrator Sean Duffy. The crew, including NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, completed NASA’s 10th commercial crew rotation to the ISS.

SpaceX-Crew-Return In this image provided by NASA, SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts, parachutes into the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP) (Keegan Barber/AP)

The Crew-10 mission launched on March 14 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked with the International Space Station two days later. The mission involved extensive scientific research, including studies on plant growth and space radiation effects on DNA. During their time aboard the station, the crew completed 2,368 orbits around Earth, traveling nearly 62.8 million miles.

McClain and Ayers also performed a spacewalk to install a communications antenna and prepare for upcoming solar array installations. After returning to Earth, the crew will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to reunite with their families.

In related news, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch for Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites was canceled due to poor weather at Cape Canaveral. This is the third postponement for the launch, which intends to deploy satellites for a global internet network. SpaceX will try to launch the Falcon 9 again tomorrow at 8:57 a.m.

