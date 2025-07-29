Super speeder arrested in Brevard County for driving 103 mph on S.R. 528

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding after being caught going 103 mph on State Road 528 in Brevard County early Saturday morning.

Michael Tengstedt was pulled over by Deputy Bias of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for speeding and was suspected of DUI. Sheriff Wayne Ivey commented on the incident, highlighting the dangers of driving at excessive speeds and under the influence.

The incident happened when Deputy Bias clocked Tengstedt’s vehicle going 103 mph, a violation under Florida’s new ‘super speeder’ law. When stopped, Tengstedt admitted to driving ‘a little fast’ and said he was on his way to go fishing.

Deputy Bias noted signs of impairment in Tengstedt, who then failed roadside sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample. Tengstedt was arrested, charged with driving under the influence and speeding over 100 mph, and held on a $1,000 bond.

Sheriff Ivey emphasized that driving at such high speeds and under the influence poses significant risks, warning that such actions will lead to jail time in Brevard County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group