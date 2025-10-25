Suspect sought in early morning weekend hit-and-run in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A hit-and-run incident took place on October 25 at 12:17 A.M. at the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in Brevard County, involving a gray sedan and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider and passenger, aged 55 and 54 from Cocoa and Merritt Island, were critically injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The gray sedan fled after the collision, and FHP is investigating. It is possibly a damaged gray Hyundai missing the grill, fog lights, and much of the front bumper.

FHP urges anyone with information regarding the crash to call *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (1-800-423-8477).

FHP reminds Floridians that leaving the scene of a crash resulting in property damage, injury, or death is illegal.

If you are involved in a crash, FHP recommends staying at the scene, calling for assistance, and following these steps: stay calm, make sure you and any passengers are safe, move to the side of the road if possible, check on others involved, call 911 if anyone appears injured, and collect information if there are no injuries or significant property damage.

