Titusville CNA charged with neglect following severe fall by elderly resident, Sheriff says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Samaria Blake, a certified nursing assistant, has been accused of neglecting an elderly resident after they fell out of bed and were left unattended for several hours, according to a report obtained from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred when the resident fell out of bed and did not receive assistance from 10 AM to 2 PM. After CPR, the patient exhibited bruising on her chest and a swollen eye caused by the fall and the delay in care.

After the fall, the patient spent three weeks in the hospital recovering. If you look at the map below, you can see the location of the incident.

Reports indicate that Samaria Blake couldn’t remember exactly how the incident occurred. The details of the fall remain unclear. The report also mentions that the victim’s condition was so serious that she nearly died due to the delay in receiving care.

According to the sheriff, this has led to Blake being charged with failing to provide proper care, supervision and services necessary to protect the elderly resident’s health.

