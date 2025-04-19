Two arrests made in connection with overdose deaths in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — This week, the Palm Bay Police arrested individuals tied to two overdose fatalities, highlighting their unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in the battle against deadly drug overdoses.

On April 14, 2025, Charles Mariner was arrested for First Degree Murder in the overdose death of 34-year-old Ryan White. On April 16, 2025, John Garcia was charged with First Degree Murder in the overdose death of 52-year-old Alexandre Magdalhaes.

Each case represents not just a tragedy but the Palm Bay Police’s commitment to holding fentanyl distributors accountable.

On January 5, 2024, officers found an unresponsive adult male at a residence on Glencove Ave NW, who was later pronounced deceased. Preliminary evidence suggested a drug overdose.

Investigators recovered drug paraphernalia and a substance presumptively positive for Fentanyl. Evidence indicated possible involvement of a known individual in delivering narcotics to the victim. Through diligent investigation, 38-year-old Charles Mariner was identified as the suspect.

On May 22, 2024, officers responded to a residence on Argosy Street SE about an adult male’s death. The individual was unresponsive, with preliminary findings suggesting a drug-related cause.

Investigators recovered a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia at the scene, which tested positive for Fentanyl. Through various interviews and an extensive review of the evidence, investigators found that the drugs were delivered to the male by 23-year-old John Garcia.

