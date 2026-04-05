Vero Beach man dies in nighttime accident on I-95, troopers say

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 29-year-old male from Vero Beach veered off the road in a nighttime accident on Saturday along I-95.

Troopers report that a witness said the driver swerved left and hit a light pole, leading to a fatality. The report states that the 29-year-old was taken from the scene to Palm Bay Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

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