Brevard father stabbed while fighting off man trying to enter his home, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man had just arrived home from work when he told deputies he was stabbed by a man wearing a motorcycle helmet who tried to force his way into his home.
The victim told Brevard County deputies that he was fumbling for his keys at his front door around 4:30 a.m. when the man in the helmet approached him and asked for access to his home.
Related Headlines
Deputies said a scuffle ensued and the man trying to protect his home was stabbed in the chest.
The Brevard County man said his children were inside the home at the time.
Deputies said the assailant fled the scene after the stabbing. They said a K-9 picked up the man’s scent for awhile, but lost it.
No description of the suspect has been released. Deputies said the man who was stabbed is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for the latest updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}