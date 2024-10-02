Brevard hotels expand with Westin, Hilton projects underway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brevard County’s hotel inventory is growing by leaps and bounds, and one company — Driftwood Capital of Coral Gables — will soon have a big piece of the pie.

Once the 502-room Westin Cocoa Beach Resort opens in 2025, Driftwood will own and operate 62% of the area’s beachfront hotel inventory, according to a company news release. That amounts to about 1,200 guest rooms and 166,000 square feet of meeting space.

Chairman and CEO Carlos Rodriguez, Sr., of Driftwood Capital said in a prepared statement his company recognized untapped potential in the area when it entered the market 10 years ago.

