Brevard Public Schools responds to statewide “Hoax Threat” email

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County parents are on edge after a statewide anonymous email was sent to dozens of school districts across Florida on Tuesday night.

More than 40 districts received the same message — a bomb threat demanding cryptocurrency payments. The threat did not target any specific school or district, but it was enough to cause concern among local families.

Lauryn Brannock said she decided to keep her three children home today. She told us, “And just as a parent, I felt like that wasn’t enough to feel safe bringing my kids.”

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell received the threatening email around 7 p.m. and immediately notified the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, which is now working with the FBI to determine the source.

District spokesperson Janet Murnaghan said the message was shared with families out of transparency. “We knew it had gone to many districts and would soon circulate in the community,” Murnaghan explained. “After consulting

with law enforcement, we felt confident our schools were safe, but we wanted families to know what was happening,” she added. In a letter sent to families Tuesday night, Brevard Public Schools said the threats

“… are not believed to be credible and clearly appear to be a hoax meant to solicit money. “The district emphasized that students were safe to attend school on Wednesday and promised to share any additional information that might become available.

