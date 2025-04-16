Brevard public schools teacher on administrative leave again

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools has placed teacher Karly Anderson on administrative leave again, following the discovery and review of newly released police body camera footage related to her initial arrest.

According to the district, the Cocoa Beach Police video was not previously available and contains material that warrants further review under district policy and professional conduct standards.

On January 19th, 2025, Karly Anderson was arrested and charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor when she was placed on administrative leave by BPS.

Police arrested former Theodore Roosevelt Elementary principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan on the same charges.

Police say 100 minors came to a house party at Hill-Brodigan’s residence.

But, the State Attorney’s office downgraded Anderson’s charges on April 1st from a felony to a second-degree misdemeanor making her eligible to return to the classroom per State Statute and district policy.

The body camera footage was not made available to the district prior to placing her back in the classroom on the morning of April 14th.

“All employees are held to the highest standard of professional behavior and BPS will continue to follow all policies and procedures to ensure a fair and thorough review of this new information. The teacher’s actions as seen on the footage were completely unacceptable and do not match the charges given and warrant a further investigation.” stated by Dr. Rendell, Superintendent.

