Brevard School Board to consider Cape View–Roosevelt Consolidation on January 20

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Cape View Elementary parents are speaking out as Brevard Public Schools moves closer to a decision on whether to consolidate their under-enrolled Cape Canaveral school with Roosevelt Elementary in Cocoa Beach.

It’s at about 48% enrollment. Many parents are hoping the board finds away to keep Cape View open. Destiny Gilbert us, “I feel like when it comes to a school, it’s very important it creates community, and these children have friends here and whenever you merge them they’re so used to such a small school.”

Another parent, Thomas Daniel, said transportation is a major concern.

“Well, the thing is it’s like, you know, I don’t have a vehicle, so I have to walk and take the bus and you know, I live literally three blocks down the road and you know, this is easy for me,” said Daniel. Cape View is one of a dozen schools operating below capacity, costing an additional $2.3 million a year to keep open.

Cape View PTO President Rajesh Ravisankar would like the district to look for ways to boost enrollment. The board plans to vote on the proposed consolidation on January 20, 2026.

