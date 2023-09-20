Brevard Schools launches new program for students, provides path to a career in space industry

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools wants to provide students at Titusville High School with a pathway to a career in the space industry.

On Wednesday, the district announced its Space Mechatronics Program will launch in August of 2024.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Rachel Rutledge, the Director of Career and Technical Education at BPS, told Channel 9 that students will study robotics, some fabrication, and electrical assembly.

“There’s going to be a little hands-on piece for every student in the program,” Rutledge said.

Read: Citizens customers could see costly policy switch if they miss this important letter

The school district said the plan is to start with roughly 100 students.

Community partners will include Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Eastern Florida State College.

Read: Man, woman arrested, accused of hanging antisemitic banners on I-4 overpass

“We’re launching kids to a new venture here, which is pretty exciting here on the Space Coast,” Rutledge added.

Read: OIA’s Terminal C marks one year of service with 6.4M passengers, nearly 50K flights

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group