Brevard Zoo announces Jazzoo music and food festival for November 7

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo will host its annual Jazzoo music and food festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7-11 pm, offering guests a night of entertainment while supporting wildlife and environmental conservation.

The evening will feature live music across seven stages and cuisine from more than 30 area restaurants, breweries, and food trucks.

Jazzoo, a tradition for many in Brevard County, aims to be a zero-waste event, a goal it successfully achieved last year. This commitment aligns with the Zoo’s broader mission to preserve native habitats through sustainable practices.

This year’s Jazzoo music lineup includes performances by Hot Pink, Dueling Pianos Felix & Fingers, Char Good Violin, and John Holley Music across the Zoo’s seven stages.

To ensure the zero-waste goal is met, the Brevard Zoo is partnering with O-Town Compost, a community composting service. Staff and volunteers from O-Town Compost will be present to assist guests in properly sorting materials into recycling, compost, and landfill bins.

General admission tickets for Jazzoo cost $125 for non-Zoo members and $115 for Zoo members. VIP admission is available for $275. All attendees must be 21 or older and present a valid ID for entry.

VIP ticket holders receive exclusive benefits, including early entry to the event at 6 pm, reserved premium parking on Zoo grounds, and access to the Premium Club, which features its own seating, music, a full open top-shelf bar, and exclusive bites from local restaurants.

Tickets for Jazzoo are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

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