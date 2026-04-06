Brevard Zoo to host “Party for the Planet” events throughout April

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is inviting the community to celebrate “Party for the Planet” all month long with a variety of activities and programs focused on promoting healthy habitats for both people and wildlife.

The celebration will kick off with two events at the Zoo: Sensory Friendly Earth Day on April 11 and Party for the Planet on April 25.

Both events will highlight the importance of the Perdido Key beach mouse and its role in supporting coastal ecosystems, particularly as a caretaker for dunes and plant life. Programming will also emphasize the importance of plants in preserving shorelines.

“This vulnerable species is native only to 16-mile-long Perdido Key in northwest Florida’s Gulf coast, making it little-known outside the area,” said Amy Shea, Senior Manager of Interpretation and Guest Learning. “Party for the Planet will be helpful in increasing public awareness of the needs of Perdido Key Beach Mice, and other species that face extinction without immediate intervention, and what can be done to help.”

Zoo officials said the Sensory Friendly Earth Day event is designed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for children with exceptionalities and their families. Activities will include Earth Day-themed games, sensory exploration, and crafts. The separately ticketed event will offer timed entry slots at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Tickets are $3 for Zoo members and $7 for non-members, while children ages 3 and under can attend for free. Tickets are available at BrevardZoo.org.

On April 25, the Zoo will host Party for the Planet as part of the largest coordinated Earth Day celebration in the world. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will receive an activity passport to collect stickers while visiting stations focused on the ecological importance of beach mice, coastal communities, and everyday actions that support healthier waterways. All activities are included with regular Zoo admission.

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