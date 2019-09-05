Brick of cocaine washes ashore Melbourne beach during Hurricane Dorian

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are investigating after a brick of cocaine washed up from the ocean at Paradise Beach Park.
An officer was first approached by a beachgoer at 8 a.m. Tuesday to report a suspicious package that washed up on the beach.
Upon investigation, the officer noticed the object was wrapped in a way that was consistent with a "kilo" of narcotics.
The object was taken into custody where it later tested positive for cocaine.
The investigation remains ongoing. The cocaine will be destroyed once the investigation is completed.
Officials also told Channel 9 that 15 kilos washed ashore in the area of 6th Street on August 30. It was later turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
