Kissimmee hosts German American Society’s 35th anniversary festival

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A German festival filled with live music, food and cultural traditions is coming to Kissimmee this weekend as the United German American Society of Florida marks its 35th anniversary.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at Krush Brau Park, where organizers say visitors can expect a full day of German heritage celebrations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The nonprofit group, known as UGASF, was created to connect German American clubs across Florida and at one point included more than 35 member organizations statewide.

Saturday’s festival will feature traditional German music, food, beer and performances, including live entertainment from Alpine Express.

Organizers say participating groups will also showcase several cultural traditions, including shooting clubs, folk dancers, cultural organizations, carnival royalty and German soccer fan clubs.

Among the featured attractions are Schuhplattler folk dancers, a traditional performance style known for rhythmic footwork and choreography rooted in Alpine regions.

“This anniversary is not only a celebration of our history, but also an opportunity to share our culture with the public and future generations,” UGASF Vice President Susie Zimmer said in a statement.

The organization says the event is designed to be family-friendly and aims to introduce German customs to a broader audience while honoring decades of cultural connection across Florida.

UGASF operates as a nonprofit and also awards scholarships to students studying German language and culture.

Organizers say the group is also preparing to launch a new website later this year focused on connecting German cultural communities across the state.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, April 11

Saturday, April 11 Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: 2198 Four Winds Blvd., Kissimmee

2198 Four Winds Blvd., Kissimmee Admission: $12 early bird, $15 advance purchase, $20 at the gate

Tickets are available online through the event organizers.

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