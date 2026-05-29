Bridge Senior Living certified as Great Place to Work for third year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando-based Bridge Senior Living has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year.

The certification was awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights.

Bridge Senior Living operates 19 senior living communities across 10 states.

The certification process included surveying employees across the company’s communities and evaluating more than 60 elements of workplace experience, including employee pride, belief that their work makes a difference and whether employees feel their work has special meaning.

“Bridge Senior Living’s mission is to inspire and engage each resident to live their best life,” said Scott McCutcheon, chief operating officer of Bridge Senior Living.

McCutcheon said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on building an engaged workforce connected to its service.

Company leaders said the certification follows recent U.S. News & World Report rankings for several Bridge Senior Living communities.

Bridge Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, personal care and memory care.

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