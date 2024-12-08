A brief warm-up before another cold snap

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be another cold day.

Central Florida will have mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures.

The afternoon highs will reach the 70s for all of Central Florida.

Weather 12/8

We’ll have a nice big warm-up as we head into this upcoming week.

Daytime highs will peak in the 80s tomorrow and Tuesday as wins turn out of the south and southwest.

By Wednesday, the next winter front arrives.

This will increase our chance of rain on Wednesday and bring back cold temperatures for the end of the week.

