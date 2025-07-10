Storms chances to increase in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another hot and sweltering day on Thursday.

Our area will see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values soaring to 98 to 103 degrees.

While no heat advisories are currently in place, the high humidity will make outdoor activities feel significantly hotter.

Those planning to spend extended periods outside are advised to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

There is a 40% chance of sea breeze showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain and storm chances are expected to increase over the weekend and into next week.

Thankfully, no tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group