Central Florida heat wave prompts opening of air-conditioned libraries

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida heat wave prompts officials to open air-conditioned libraries for residents to cool off. Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne is forecasting temperatures to remain in the upper 80’s and 90’s through the weekend. To help combat the heat Volusia County-operated libraries will be available for those residents seeking a place to cool off.

According to Volusia County authorities, all county operated libraries are air conditioned and open to the public during regular operating hours. Residents can visit county-operated libraries during regular hours, whether or not they have a library card.

Some heat safety tips to remember:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Take frequent breaks, especially during the hottest time of the day

Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on neighbors and family members

Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles

Pet owners are also reminded to make sure their pet has access to shade and fresh water. Also, avoid exposure to hot pavement. If the pavement feels too hot to comfortably touch, it’s too hot for your pet.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can find library locations and operating hours at www.volusialibrary.org

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