‘A bright light’: Friends remember Moad Machti, 21-year-old man killed in Orange County crash

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A second person has been laid to rest following a crash that killed four people on Saturday in Orange County.

The burial service for Moad Machti, 21, was held Tuesday at the Muslim Cemetery of Central Florida in Davenport.

Friends of Machti said he was a hard worker who was passionate about his friendships and his religion.

Machti was traveling with two of his friends, including Windermere High School senior Sammy Lahik, when tragedy struck on March 1.

State troopers said when another vehicle attempted to pass their Toyota Camry on Central Florida Parkway, the two cars collided, lost control, and struck several trees.

Machti and Lahik died of their injuries, as did the driver and passenger of the other car.

On Tuesday, Haytam Nassir, a friend of Machti, told Channel 9, “I spoke to him five minutes before the crash at 10:45 p.m. and he was laughing. Up until the very end I will always remember him as someone who always smiled and laughed in any scenario.”

Nassir was supposed to meet with Machti the night he died.

On Tuesday, he joined hundreds of friends, family, and community members to carry Machti to his final resting place.

Ilias Baltajy, another of Machti’s friends, said, “He was definitely like a bright light, you know, he always had a smile on his face. He was always there laughing with all of us.”

Baltajy went on to reflect, “He had such an impact on us. Alhamdulillah. And he will be very well missed, very well missed.”

A GoFundMe account to build a water well in Africa in honor of both Machti and Lahik has been created.

