Brightline celebrates their one year anniversary in Orlando Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is celebrating its one-year anniversary of service out of Orlando. Brightline said 32 trains run daily between Orlando and Miami.

In the past 12 months, millions of people have taken advantage of the new way to travel from Central to South Florida. Senior Vice President of Marketing Barbara Drahl said there are already plans to get more passengers from point A to point B because of recent growth in ridership.

She adds partnerships with theme parks, cruises, sports teams and hotels are helping to attract first time riders.

“By the end of next year, we are going to expand our fleet by 70 percent so just imagine we are already doubling our numbers from just a year ago so when we have a 70 percent larger fleet, it will be even better,” said Drahl.

Read: 9 ways to celebrate fall in Central Florida

Still to come with the expanded service, a loyalty program for regulars and a new scan, order and pay food service delivery option.

Brightline is being built in phases. There are already several stops between Orlando and Miami with a couple more in the works, including Cocoa. Eventually, the route will also include Tampa.

Brightline has a fun experience coming up next month with a Taylor Swift themed ride to her Eras Tour at the Hard Rock Miami.

Read: First day of Fall brings in warm and dry skies Sunday morning

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group