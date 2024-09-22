First day of Fall brings in warm and dry skies Sunday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another nice day across Central FL.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says there will be breezy winds coming off the water will usher in a few fast-moving showers, favoring our beach communities.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, Sept. 22 (WFTV)

Inland, we’ll see mainly dry skies, with only a 20% chance of rain.

Read: Melbourne Police investigate a possible homicide after a shooting near Eddie Lee Taylor Park

The onshore wind will also keep afternoon highs in the mid-80s near our beaches, but it will be warmer inland.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, Sept. 22 (WFTV)

Highs inland will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, while rain chances will continue to stay low tomorrow and Tuesday before turning wetter by the end of the week.

Read: Police: Eight arrested following disturbance after Pro-Palestine demonstration in Downtown Orlando

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group