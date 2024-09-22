Melbourne Police investigate a possible homicide after a shooting near Eddie Lee Taylor Park

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police are investigating a shooting near Eddie Lee Taylor Park while still on the scene of another shooting on Camphor Way, less than a mile from the scene.

Two large crowds gathered at the park, one group to watch a youth football game, and another group was believed to have gathered for the funeral of Craig Dewberry Jr.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., gunshots were heard at the entrance/exit as the crowd in the area began to flee in multiple directions, according to Melbourne Police.

MPD later discovered two adult males who were shot; both were transported to the hospital.

One victim is in critical condition; the other was declared deceased.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, as they’re determining if both incidents are related.

