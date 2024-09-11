Police: Man who fatally shot another man at Melbourne store tried to flee to South Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man who fatally shot another man Tuesday in Melbourne was trying to flee to South Florida when he was arrested, the Melbourne Police Department said Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, police locked down Stone Magnet Middle School after a school resource officer said that they heard gunshots near campus.

Police said that witnesses saw people running away and cars speeding off from the scene.

Investigators said that the shooting happened at Tip Top Mini Mart on Monroe Street, where they found Craig Dewberry Jr. dead.

Police said that Dewberry was neither associated with the store nor the school.

Officers said that they have arrested Malachi Dante Bell in relation to the shooting.

Police said that Bell was trying to flee to South Florida and had traveled to Sebastian to board a Greyhound bus.

Melbourne police detectives and Indian River County deputies said that they found Bell at the bus station around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell was taken into custody and is being charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

