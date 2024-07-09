Brightline passenger train service lost $116M in 1st-quarter 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The opening of a station in Orlando has given Brightline a huge infusion of revenue. However, the Miami-based train company still reported a net loss of more than $116 million in the first three months of 2024.

According to its quarterly unaudited financial statement, Brightline collected $48.93 million in revenue between Jan. 1 and March 31 of this year, a 207% year-over-year increase.

But total expenses stood at over $165 million, $78 million of which was categorized as “other expenses” that included higher interest payments.

