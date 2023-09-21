Brightline set to begin service from Orlando to South Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline trains are ready to start service between Orlando and South Florida.

The new route starts Friday and Channel 9 plans to have live team coverage of the big event.

Brightline’s Orlando station will be able to connect passengers to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami.

Channel 9 will have crews aboard the first two trains to run with passengers on Friday morning.

One train will be headed south from Orlando, the other will be headed north from Miami.

You can watch that exciting launch early Friday during Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9.

