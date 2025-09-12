Local

1 dead after Brightline train hits car in Rockledge

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police say one person is dead after Brightline train and a car collided Friday afternoon.

Police said the passenger train was heading southbound when it hit a car going east around Eyster Boulevard and U.S. 1.

No other information was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. T. Garner at the Rockledge Police Department at 321-690-3988.

