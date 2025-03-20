Brush fire threatens homes in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in New Smyrna Beach.

The fire sparked along State Road 44 between North Cucumber Lane and Samsula Thursday afternoon. It was still going hours later with heavy smoke filling the area in the evening hours.

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association said the fire was over 75 acres around 4 p.m. It is unclear what that number was later.

Nearby homes could be affected by the fire.

WFTV has a crew on scene gathering more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group