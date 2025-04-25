Buenaventura Blvd. reopens after FHP reports deadly crash near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash near Kissimmee Friday morning.

Troopers shut down a stretch of Buenaventura Boulevard in the area of Osceola Parkway around 2 a.m.

Eyewitness News was near the scene of the crash around 5 a.m. and spotted multiple evidence markers on the roadway.

Buenaventura Blvd. deadly crash near Kissimmee Troopers responded early Friday to a fatality crash along Buenaventura Blvd. (WFTV staff)

FHP reopened Buenaventura Blvd. shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the agency for information on what let to the crash and who was involved.

