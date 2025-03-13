Build-A-Bear to open multi-level store at Icon Park following Epic Universe debut

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) will open a “multi-level retail-tainment” store at Icon Park in 2026, according to a March 13 news release, growing its footprint at the International Drive center.

The iconic retailer’s grand-scale expansion “speaks volumes about the appeal of doing business in Orange County and at Icon Park,” said Icon Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz in a prepared statement.

Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-A-Bear, said in the release the new Icon Park space will join other creative interpretations of Build-A-Bear’s famous “make your own” teddy bear retail concept.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group