Bullets hit Orlando home with more than a dozen children inside during drive-by shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman said her west Orlando home was targeted in a drive-by shooting while more than a dozen children were inside Thursday morning.
"It's not safe, it's not safe right now because we don't know who's mad at us or who got the beef with us," the woman said.
Related Headlines
Bullets hit the home and a car parked out front on Imogene Court.
Police said they responded to the home just before 5 a.m.
Officers said no victims have been reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.
On the scene, dozens of shell casings littered the road outside the home.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}