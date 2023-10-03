Bundle of cocaine washes up on Volusia County beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies stopped dozens of pounds of cocaine from reaching the Central Florida streets after the large stash washed ashore.

On Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 2900 North the Beach in Ormond-by-the-Sea after someone walking the beach noticed the package of drugs and called to report it.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies took custody of it and contacted Border Patrol to turn it over to them.

Read: House votes to oust McCarthy as speaker of the House

The cocaine weighed 67 pounds and had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million.

Read: Crane topples onto person at construction site in Orange County

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group