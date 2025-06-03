Bunnell man hid secret cameras in family home, police say

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Bunnell man is accused of video voyeurism after police say he spied on a family without their knowledge.

Bunnell police say Jonathan Bernard Mahan, 26, was arrested after a monthslong investigation that started in mid-February when officer found two hidden video cameras placed in private areas of a local home that included a minor.

Detectives say Mahan initially admitted to putting the cameras there to watch the family’s private activities. Police say he also initially consented to a search of his cellphone but then rescinded that permission.

Officers later recovered the phone and executed search warrants for two homes, where they say they seized digital evidence and surveillance equipment. Police say a forensic analysis of the evidence confirmed the allegations.

Mahan was charged with one count both of video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He turned himself in Tuesday.

His bail was set at $30,000.

“This arrest highlights the importance of respecting personal privacy and the serious legal consequences when privacy is violated. I commend our officers and detectives for their thorough work and sensitivity in handling such a complex investigation, and thank the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for their support in the investigation,” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon.

Anyone with relevant information related to this case is asked to contact the Bunnell Police Department at 386-437-7508

