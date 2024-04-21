Burlington to open in former Bed Bath & Beyond space near Orlando Fashion Square, executive airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New details have emerged on the Burlington that will open at 3228 E. Colonial Drive in a space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond.

Burlington, New Jersey-based Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) announced this week the new location for the national retailer, known for its discount prices on clothes and home decor, will open in mid-June.

The announcement further confirmed that the new store in the Colonial Landing shopping center will be the relocation of an existing Burlington from 3001 E. Colonial Market Place in the Colonial Marketplace retail center. That store is expected to close in May, ahead of the new store’s launch.

