Rita’s Italian Ice releases a new frozen treat for a limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard unveils its latest partnership with Oreo, which will feature two delectable frozen treats on its menu.

A new Cold Brew Frozen Coffee made with Oreo cookies and Rita’s Cookies n’ Cream Concrete.

Rita’s Ice app users will be able to try a small Frozen Coffee made with Oreo for $3 using the app’s single-use reward through April 28.

Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members can download the Rita’s Ice app by April 21 to claim the special offer.

The Frozen Coffee is crafted with Rita’s vanilla ice, custard, cold brew coffee, and Oreo cookies and is topped with whipped cream to create an indulgent coffee-treat experience.

For custard lovers, Rita’s Cookies n’ Cream Concrete features a blend of creamy vanilla Frozen Custard swirled with Oreo cookie pieces for the ultimate indulgence.

Rita’s signature Italian ice is made fresh on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors.

Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy frozen custard, signature gelati and concretes.

