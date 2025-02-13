Bus catches fire on I-95 while taking students to field trip

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some students in Brevard County were forced to evacuate after their bus caught fire during a school field trip.

The fire damaged the bus Wednesday on Interstate 95 near Wickham Road.

Leaders with the Brevard County School District said the chartered bus was taking fifth-grade students from Patrick Space Force Base back to Apollo Elementary.

Troopers said the bus was engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

