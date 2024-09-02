Local

Busch Gardens pushes back closing date of longstanding roller coaster

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Scorpion Coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Google Maps Street View)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Guests looking to get one last ride on a popular roller coaster set to close in Tampa will have a little more time.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The “Scorpion” has been a fan favorite at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay since it debuted in 1980.

Park officials originally said the final day to ride Scorpion would be on Labor Day.

READ: SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Spooktacular’ returns Aug. 31

But that date has been extended until Sunday, Sept. 8.

Busch Gardens said the closure will pave the way for future attractions.

The park is expected to release more details on those plans soon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read