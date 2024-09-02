Busch Gardens pushes back closing date of longstanding roller coaster

TAMPA, Fla. — Guests looking to get one last ride on a popular roller coaster set to close in Tampa will have a little more time.

The “Scorpion” has been a fan favorite at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay since it debuted in 1980.

Park officials originally said the final day to ride Scorpion would be on Labor Day.

But that date has been extended until Sunday, Sept. 8.

Busch Gardens said the closure will pave the way for future attractions.

The park is expected to release more details on those plans soon.

Good news, thrill-seekers! There's even more time to enjoy the twists and turns of Scorpion, because we've extended the closing date to Sunday, 9/8! 🙌 Don't miss your chance to ride this legendary coaster and feel the sting one last time 🦂🎢 pic.twitter.com/KIEHKRCoqY — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) August 30, 2024

