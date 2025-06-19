Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates World Giraffe Day with Giraffes Galore Event

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is gearing up for a weekend of fun in honor of World Giraffe Day.

The fan-favorite Giraffes Galore Event will take place on June 21 and 22, inviting guests to explore everything related to these animals.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with keepers and learn about the park’s reticulated giraffes.

The event also features the Giraffe Bar, offering curated cocktails, craft brews, and tasty snacks.

For Pass Members, there’s an exclusive 50% discount on the popular Serengeti Safari Tour, allowing guests to hand-feed giraffes firsthand.

In addition, Busch Gardens is launching its annual 4th of July Sale, offering up to 55% off on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes for a limited time.

