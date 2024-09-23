Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes white rhino calf, guests can vote on name

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa announces the birth of a southern white rhino calf on Monday morning.

The approximately 100-pound calf will join the wildlife in the park 65-arce Serengeti Plain.

Rhino fans are invited to participate in a limited-time online poll to pick the calf’s name.

The names are based on the Swahili language, with options of Azizi, which means “precious treasure,” Zahara, meaning “flower,” and Zina, which translates to “secret” or “beautiful.”

The poll will close on Sept. 28, and the rhino’s name will be announced on the park’s social media.

Guests will be able to see the rhino in the coming days when she joins her mother and the remainder of the park’s rhino herd.

