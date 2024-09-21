Business of the Arts: How these groups drive economic growth and enrich Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The economic impact of the arts in Orange County alone is $265 million, according to last year’s Arts and Economic Prosperity study, led by Washington, D.C.-based Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization whose primary focus is advancing the arts in the United States.

The study focused exclusively on nonprofit arts and culture groups and their audiences, finding a national impact total of $152 billion.

Contributing to the economy are the organizations themselves, which spend on things like venues, production and other expenses. In Orange County, that comes to about $152 million. They also employ 3,277 people.

