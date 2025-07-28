Businessman known as the ‘Granite Gangster’ heads to trial

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A jury was seated Monday in the case of a Volusia County business owner who used the moniker Granite Gangster on social media.

Charles Ogden is charged with four counts of grand theft over $20,000, two counts of contracting without a license during an emergency and organized scheme to defraud over $50,000.

Action 9 has been following his case for the past few years.

On social media, Ogden is seen throwing around piles of cash and showing off flashy cars while encouraging people to work hard for their money.

On one video while showing some exotic cars he’s heard saying, “If you want it bad enough, look here, you can have it. There’s my wealth. There’s my success.”

But in late 2022 following Hurricane Ian, he was arrested and charged with contracting without a license after Melanie Cain complained about “substandard and shoddy” work on her home.

In 2023, Cain showed the Action 9 team around her house and said, “My home is unfinished. I have a child living here. I don’t have any plumbing in my kitchen. I have an unfinished master bathroom.”

She and others claim Ogden took money and didn’t finish the work and investigators allege some of the work he did required a contracting license.

Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal tried to catch up with Ogden in 2023 at Ogden’s Holly Hill storefront. Deal introduced himself to a woman who briefly opened the door and said, “Is Chuck here? We wanted to talk to him about his arrest and the allegations that he’s facing.” The door closed and no one would open it back up to address the questions. Ogden later called and said his son owns the business Cain contracted with and he was just working as a sales rep at the time.

But since then more charges have been added with more victims. The so-called Granite Gangster has maintained his innocence, but he’s now facing those seven felony charges.

Melanie Cain told Action 9’s Jeff Deal in 2023, “I just want this guy to stop victimizing people. Just stop.”

Opening statements are expected Tuesday morning at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

The organized scheme to defraud charge is a first degree felony. If convicted on that charge, he would face up to 30-years in prison.

