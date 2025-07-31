Calm conditions could give way to increased tropical activity in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next seven days, but activity is likely to increase in August, particularly during the second week.

Meteorologists are monitoring the Southeast US coastline stretching to the Bahamas for potential tropical development.

Historically, the second half of summer marks the beginning of a significant uptick in tropical activity.

Warm sea surface temperatures, combined with decreasing wind shear and lingering atmospheric moisture, make this stretch of ocean a perennial hotspot for tropical cyclones.

In fact, several notable hurricanes, such as 1999’s Hurricane Dennis and 2004’s Hurricane Charley, started in this region during August.

Experts are urging coastal residents to stay alert as we enter what is traditionally the most active portion of hurricane season.

