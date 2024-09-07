Camping World Stadium files renovation improvements with the City of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Citrus Sports will take some updated plans to the City of Orlando for approval during next week’s city council meeting on Sept. 9.

The joint venture with the City looks to improve Camping World Stadium for future events.

Improvements include:

Maximize seating mix and functionality of the Stadium, to maintain existing events and attract new events (achieve 65,000 total seats for sporting events vs 63,000 existing seats) Improvements to upper seating bowls to increase life-span. Elevate fan experience from Stadium campus entry to departure. Modernize and improve stadium systems. Maximize flexibility of the Stadium and Campus for a variety of events. Multipurpose Event Center for attracting new events. Other Improvements to enhance the venue’s competitiveness

One of the most notable changes in the plans is removing the lower bowl seating on the south side of Camping World and adding retractable seats.

The filing indicates this would not impact the number of seats but would provide more flexibility for other events, such as concerts.

Some other updates on the list include new suites, Wi-Fi improvements, and updates to the stadium’s exterior.

The improvements to Camping World Stadium are estimated to cost $400M in Tourist Development Tax revenues.

